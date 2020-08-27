unilad
Netflix Announce New Resident Evil TV Show

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Aug 2020 13:08
Resident EvilResident EvilCapcom/Sony

Netflix has announced a brand new Resident Evil TV show.

This will reportedly be a new live action series ‘based upon Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise’.

The season will consist of eight one-hour episodes, written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), with Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) set to direct the first two episodes.

Netflix has tweeted a photograph of the very first episode, entitled ‘Welcome to Racoon City’, revealing:

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything.

As reported by Deadline, the show will tell a brand new story, spanning across two timelines.

