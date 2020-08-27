Netflix Announce New Resident Evil TV Show

Resident Evil Capcom/Sony

Netflix has announced a brand new Resident Evil TV show.

Advert

This will reportedly be a new live action series ‘based upon Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise’.

The season will consist of eight one-hour episodes, written and executive produced by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), with Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead, The Journey Is the Destination) set to direct the first two episodes.

Netflix has tweeted a photograph of the very first episode, entitled ‘Welcome to Racoon City’, revealing:

Advert

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything.

As reported by Deadline, the show will tell a brand new story, spanning across two timelines.