Netflix Announces 6 Part Live Action Witcher Spin-Off
Netflix has announced the release of a six-part live action The Witcher spin-off series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin.
Taking to the streaming service’s NX account, they announced the spin-off, which will be made by The Witcher creators Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Declan de Barra.
‘1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be,’ the tweet read.
‘Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.’
The story, which will be set 1,200 years before the original series, will explore the origin of the very first Witcher, as well as what led to the ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when monsters, men and elves evolved into one.
Speaking to Bloody Disgusting, executive producer and showrunner de Barra said:
A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?
The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.
At this stage there’s no detail on when we can expect to see the spin-off, however season two of The Witcher is set to resume production next month after being forced to take a break during the pandemic.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Blood Origin, Declan de Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Netflix, Now, The Witcher