Netflix Announces After Life Final Season Release Date

Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the final season of After Life.

The hit series from Ricky Gervais, following his grieving, grumpy reporter around the sleepy town of Tambury, was an instant hit on the streaming platform. It won Best Comedy at the 2021 National Television Awards, and it’s easily among the most-watched shows in the UK.

Advert 10

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the third and final season. Despite many viewers’ predictions, Gervais has firmly promised the dog won’t die.

Loading…

After Life‘s last season will arrive on Netflix on January 14 next year. ‘Ricky Gervais, Brandy the dog, and After Life return for one final season,’ the platform tweeted, along with some first-look photos.

Advert 10

This isn’t one of those cases where if it’s popular enough, Gervais will keep going. ‘I’ve already made my mind up there won’t be a four. And you do put those things out there to make you remember as it’s tempting but… there’s an old saying: to lead the orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience,’ he told the Mirror Online.

However, once we’ve all got over the loss of After Life from our screens, the comic has plenty more up his sleeve.

‘I’ve got it down to three totally different ideas and Netflix has already bought it because I told them I want to end After Life now and so they said, ‘Okay, we want the next thing’,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘We will just start with the next thing, same deal, but I don’t know which one I’m going to go for. I can’t even think about it yet. I have got the outline of three completely different sorts of sitcoms and shows.’

After Life season three will hit Netflix on January 14, 2022.