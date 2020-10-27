Netflix Announces Assassin's Creed Live-Action Series Ubisoft/Netflix

Netflix has announced a live-action Assassin’s Creed series.

Ever since the first title dropped in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been a huge part of mainstream gaming, whether you’re playing as Altair, Ezio Auditore or a viking in the upcoming Valhalla.

There are few details regarding the show, other than the fact Netflix will produce with Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik onboard as executive producers.

The show comes as part of a deal between the streamer and Ubisoft, with a number of live-action and anime productions currently in the works – including a film based on The Division and a Splinter Cell anime series.

Altman, head of Ubisoft Film and Television in Los Angeles, said as per Variety:

For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

While there’s no details regarding the story, it appears the series will feature an entirely new assassin as opposed to picking one of the games’ protagonists.

Assassin's Creed 2 Ubisoft

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, said, ‘We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for.’

He added:

From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.

It’s an attractive prospect for Netflix, considering its titanic success with The Witcher adaptation, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Assassin's Creed 2016 20th Century Studios

However, it’s not Assassin’s Creed‘s first live-action outing. In 2016, Michael Fassbender starred in an action-packed adaptation from Macbeth director Justin Kurzel. While grossing more than $240 million worldwide, it was a critical stinker, with an 18% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There’s currently no release date for the Assassin’s Creed series.