unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Netflix Announces Dolly Parton Christmas Film Coming In November

by : Julia Banim on : 30 Sep 2020 17:17
Netflix Announces Dolly Parton Christmas Film Coming In NovemberNetflix Announces Dolly Parton Christmas Film Coming In Novemberdollyparton/Instagram/Netflix

In news that feels rather like the first bauble on the tree, Netflix has announced the early gift of a Christmas film from the one and only Dolly Parton.

Titled Christmas On The Square, the new festive movie is due to be released worldwide on November 22, set to bring some much needed heart and sparkle to what has been a decidedly non-magical year.

Directed by Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy), the legendary Dolly Parton will star alongside a cast that boasts Christine Baranski (Mamma Mia!), Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) and ‘so many other talented folks’.

Advert

The Netflix synopsis reads:

Regina Fuller (Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season.

Following an encounter with an angel (Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart.

Tying in with the film’s announcement, Parton has also released the song Christmas on the Square, which will feature in the movie as one of 14 brand new songs by the country music star.

Advert

The title track is taken from Parton’s upcoming album A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first Christmas record since the release of Home for Christmas 30 years ago.

I don’t know about you, but I’m already feeling a little bit happier thinking about getting cosy in front of Christmas on the Square, with a mug of hot chocolate and plenty of gingerbread cookies…

You can catch Christmas on the Square on Netflix from November 22.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Christmas Film, Christmas on the Square, Dolly Parton, Film, musical, Netflix

Credits

Dolly Parton/Twitter and 1 other

  1. Dolly Parton/Twitter

    @DollyParton

  2. Dolly Parton/Instagram

    @dollyparton

 