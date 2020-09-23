Netflix Announces Father Of The Bride Reunion Coming This Week Buena Vista Pictures

I’m absolutely delighted to report that one of my all-time favourite ’90s comedies, Father of the Bride, will be getting a reunion this week.

As of yet, it’s unclear whether this will be a scripted reunion. In all honestly, I’m just happy for us to revisit Steve Martin’s lovably grumpy character George Banks, with his all too relatable dislike of paying for pointless stuff.

With the caption, ‘Something is coming’, Netflix tweeted a short clip of George’s inbox, filled with with emails from ‘Masks-R-Us’ and ‘Clean Air Newsletter’.

Check it out here:

We see him open an email from daughter Annie Banks-MacKenzie, bringing us a burst of nostalgia with the announcement that she has ‘finally got my wedding photos digitized!’

He also receives an email from son Matty Banks, who urges him to come to a ‘family mttg’ video call, adding:

I checked, it doesn’t cost anything, so accept the invitation invite, okay?

The clip then reveals that the Banks family will be returning for a ‘very special reunion’, taking place ’25 years later’.

Now, the film was released in 1991, nearly 30 years ago, so it’s my guess that this refers to a particular family event taking 25 years after the wedding. Grandfather of the Bride perhaps?

Screenwriter and producer Nancy Meyers has also took to social media to share the news, writing:

If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!

It’s understood that this upcoming special is in aid of World Central Kitchen, a charity that helps to keep people fed during times of crisis, which has of course included the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reunion can streamed via Netflix, YouTube or Facebook at 3pm PT/6pm ET (10pm GMT) on Friday, September, 25.

