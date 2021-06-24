Netflix Announces Sex Education Season 3 Start Date

Netflix

Netflix has announced when Sex Education’s third season will be released – and it’s later this year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting on an announcement from the streaming platform on when to expect the show’s return, after the stonker of an ending back in January 2020.

Netflix revealed a first look at Sex Education‘s upcoming season on its Twitter account, showing off Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and co. in their new, snazzy uniforms.

In terms of plot, we’re still not entirely sure what to expect from our return to Moordale Secondary School. Season two closed with Otis confessing his feelings to Maeve (Emma Mackey) over voicemail – ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. I love you’ – only for it to be deleted by Isaac (George Robinson).

On September 17, we’ll be reunited with all the familiar faces: Eric (Ncuti Gatwa); Jean (Gillian Anderson); Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood); Adam (Connor Swindells); Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling); Ola (Patricia Allison); Lily (Tanya Reynolds); and Mr.Groff (Alistair Petrie), among many others.

There’s some new additions to the cast: Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs as Mr. Groff’s older brother; Girls star Jemima Kirke as the new headmistress; and Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student.

‘There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too,’ Butterfield earlier told The Guardian.

As for what to expect from Otis and Maeve, he said, ‘People get quite cross when we tease them and stretch it out. Their relationship continues to develop in season three. We also explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve or does he get fulfilment from helping people?’

Gatwa also spoke to Digital Spy about Eric’s home life in the upcoming season. ‘Eric returns back to his culture a lot more and I think those scenes were very special, just having a set where the majority of people were Black. And it was really great and really powerful, and represented Eric’s culture and his family. Those are always quite profound moments,’ he said.

Sex Education’s third season hits Netflix on September 17. There’s no trailer at the time of writing.