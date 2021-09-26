Netflix Announces Tiger King 2 Release Date

Netflix

After announcing the beloved series Tiger King would be back for a second season, Netflix has now revealed exactly how long we have to wait.

The stories of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin captivated Netflix fans last year, with the gripping true-crime tale proving the perfect form of entertainment as people were encouraged to stay at home towards the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first series of Tiger King detailed Exotic’s life as a collector of big cats, some of which he allowed visitors to play with on trips to his zoo in Oklahoma, as well as the murder-for-hire plot he was charged for taking out against animal sanctuary owner Baskin.

It currently remains unclear exactly what the second series will bring us, especially considering Exotic is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence, but after announcing the return of the show earlier this week, Netflix has now confirmed a release date only a matter of weeks away.

Check out the announcement here:

The series is set to return on November 17, as revealed at Netflix’s Tudum event, which took place on Saturday, September 25. The announcement indicated that both Exotic and Baskin will feature in the second series, which is being produced once again by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

Though the series’ return will no doubt come as good news for fans of the show, Baskin herself has indicated she is less than enthusiastic, having told Variety she ‘wouldn’t call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians’.

Discussing the first series, she said, ‘I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire.’

‘Reality show dumpster fire’ isn’t exactly the best promotion, but I’ve no doubt fans won’t be put off when it comes to finding out more about the bizarre and baffling life of Exotic.