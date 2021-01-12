Netflix Apologises For 'Unacceptable' Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Tweet Netflix

Netflix has apologised for an ‘unacceptable’ tweet regarding Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, which appeared to inadvertently and disrespectfully reference the Bogside Massacre of 1972.

The January 30 massacre, which is often referred to as Bloody Sunday, happened in the the majority Catholic Bogside area of Derry, Northern Ireland, and is widely regarded to be one of the most significant events of the Troubles, a near 30-year period of conflict in Northern Ireland.

On this day, British Army paratroopers shot dead 13 unarmed civil rights demonstrators who had been protesting against the British policy of interning suspected Irish nationalists. A further 17 people were injured.

Sabrina @sabrinanetflix

Just over ten years after the massacre, in March 1983, Irish rock band U2 released their hit song, Sunday Bloody Sunday, which was directly inspired by the tragedy.

Regarded as one of the greatest protest songs of all time, Sunday Bloody Sunday includes harrowing imagery (‘Broken bottles under children’s feet, bodies strewn across the dead end street’), while asking the listener, ‘How long, how long must we sing this song?’

Now, the official Twitter account for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has captioned a tweet ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, without appearing to understand or show any sensitivity to the context of the lyrics.

The tweet in question shows various behind the scene pictures of cast members smeared with fake blood, and takes a lighthearted tone. Many have understandably taken offence to the tweet, which has since been taken down.

Bloody Sunday PA Images

One person wrote:

The new Sabrina is easily one of my fave series recently but guys this is super tone deaf. That caption kinda holds the same horror as 9/11 but for Irish people. I get that it’s bloody and it’s Sunday but just no.

Another wrote:

Dear cast of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: That’s NOT what U2 had in mind regarding Sunday Bloody Sunday.

Others remarked upon similarities between the tweet and an embarrassing scene in I’m Alan Partridge, where the clueless title character mistakes the lyrics for being a moan about the everyday trials of an ordinary Sunday.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2 Netflix

Netflix has now issued an apology for the tweet, with a spokesperson saying, via Deadline:

Our tweet was unacceptable and has since been removed. We are very sorry for the hurt and distress it caused.

The fourth and final series of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a remake of the ’90s teen classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch, launched on Netflix at the end of 2020.

