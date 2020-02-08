Netflix Begins Work On You Season Three Netflix

After the huge success of seasons one and two, You fans will be pleased to hear that season three of the show has officially started production.

Sharing the exciting news on Twitter yesterday, February 7, executive producer Sera Gamble tweeted that she thought people would like to know they’ve started work on the new season – and yes, she was correct.

Alongside the tweet was a picture of her stood on a door mat with ‘hello you’ – one of Joe’s famous quotes – written across it, and I am now desperate to find one of those rugs for my front door.

Season two of the show ended with Joe (Penn Badgley) and a pregnant Love (Victoria Pedretti) moving to a quiet neighbourhood to start their new life together, ahead of the birth of their daughter. But just before the credits roll in, Joe can be seen spying over the fence toward the woman living next door, who lies on a sunlounger blissfully unaware of the tangled mess her life could be about to become.

To fans’ relief, Netflix confirmed the show would be returning for a third season last month, after Badgley accidentally implied in an interview there was going to be another season.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December, the actor slipped up while discussing the possibility of a female killer being found out in season two, which was released December 26 last year.

In the interview, the 33-year-old said:

She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!

Following the slip-up, Badgley closes his eyes and tilts his head back, knowing he’s just accidentally confessed there will be a third season prior to Netflix confirming it to everyone.

You can watch the moment here:

Following Gamble’s tweet, it’s safe to say fans are excited for what’s to come, with one Twitter user dubbing it the ‘best news of the day’.

Another thrilled person replied saying:

Cant wait to see the story you guys cook up. I know its gonna be epic

Several You fans are asking for Robin Lord Taylor, who played the real Will Bettelheim, to return in season three.

One eager Taylor fan said:

Please bring the real Will, Robin Lord Taylor back in season 3 Robin is a phenomenal actor

Much to everyone’s disappointment, we won’t know if he does feature in season three until it’s released on Netflix in April 2021.

Until then, I will have a Joe Goldberg-sized hole in my life.