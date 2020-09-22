Netflix Cancels Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance After Just One Season
Netflix has shocked fans by cancelling The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after just one season.
The fantasy puppet show, which was a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 cult classic, won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program over the weekend.
It followed the story of a group of Gelflings on the planet Thra who discover that their beloved rulers — the Skeksis — are in fact evil parasites.
The star-studded cast included Taron Egerton, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, and Andy Samberg.
The shocking news was confirmed in a statement, as per Gizmodo, thanking fans for their support:
We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics, and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.
Fans were quick to share their disappointment following the devastating announcement.
One wrote: ‘Please…not The Dark Crystal. It was my emotional support show during lockdown and I’m so ready for a second season!’
Another said: ‘Wait NETFLIX CANCELLED THE DARK CRYSTAL?!?! WHY?????’
While one lamented: ‘I’m still grateful Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance happened at all, but I’m super disappointed to hear Netflix is cancelling it after just the one season. The show was award-winning fantastic. I hope whoever was in charge of that cancellation decision reconsiders. We want more!’
Another simply said: ‘NOOOOOOOO.’
While one person reasoned: ‘I’m bummed that Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance didn’t get a second season, but TBH it’s a minor miracle that we got one season of a very big budget show based on a nearly 40-year-old niche property, to begin with.
They added: ‘Those puppets are EXPENSIVE. Kudos to everyone involved.’
Topics: Film and TV, Alicia Vikander, Andy Samberg, Emmys 2020, Helena Bonham Carter, Jason Isaacs, Jim Henson, Mark Hamill, Mark Strong, Natalie Dormer, Netflix