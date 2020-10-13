Netflix CEO Defends Cuties Film And Hits Back At Criminal Charges Netflix

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has defended the controversial film Cuties after a grand jury indicted the streaming service for releasing it.

Directed by French-Senegalese filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, Cuties arrived on Netflix on September 9 and tells the story of a rebellious 11-year-old called Amy who joins a dance group started by three other girls from her neighbourhood.

In the weeks before its release on Netflix, the streaming service received backlash for the poster used to advertise the film, which showed the members of the dance troop posing in matching shorts and crop tops.

Netflix was accused of ‘sexualising’ the young girls and later issued an apology for the poster, but Sarandos has since expressed shock at the response to the film.

Speaking at the virtual Mipcom market on Monday, October 12, he said it was a ‘little surprising’ that he had to discuss ‘censoring storytelling’ in 2020 America and argued that the film is ‘very misunderstood with some audiences, uniquely within the United States.’

Per Deadline, Sarandos continued:

The film speaks for itself. It’s a very personal coming of age film, it’s the director’s story and the film has obviously played very well at Sundance without any of this controversy and played in theaters throughout Europe without any of this controversy.

Sarandos’ comments come after a grand jury in Texas indicted Netflix and accused it of ‘knowingly promot[ing] visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the visual material was created, which appeals to the prurient interest in sex, and has no serious, literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.’

Following the indictment on September 23, Netflix stood its ground and described Cuties as a ‘social commentary against the sexualisation of young children.’

A Netflix spokesperson added:

This charge is without merit and we stand by the film.

In spite of the controversy surrounding the film, Cuties, which is titled Mignonnes in French, earned director Doucouré the Directing award in the World Cinema Dramatic category at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Sarandos made clear that Netflix did not attempt to make any changes to Cuties’ content before its premiere in September.

Among the themes explored in the film is the way young girls are so often unfairly and inappropriately sexualised. Like Netflix, Doucouré has also firmly stated that Cuties delivers a criticism of that culture.