Netflix Confirm Lucifer Is Getting A Sixth And Final Season
Netflix have confirmed that Lucifer is getting a sixth and final season, dividing the devilishly good show into a fittingly demonic six part run.
Those hoping for the show to continue for multiple seasons may be a little disappointed however, with Netflix confirming that this really – genuinely – does mean the end of the road this time.
Netflix initially rescued the show after Fox exorcised it from their network after just three seasons in 2018.
To the delight of fans who have longed hoped to see more from Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), Netflix UK and Ireland tweeted:
We couldn’t resist making Season 666 – Lucifer will be back for a sixth and final season. And we mean *final* this time.
The passion for the show has long been evident, with the loyal fanbase of ‘Lucifans’ having previously put together a Change.org petition to demand a sixth show.
The petition has over 117,000 signatures at the time of writing, however it’s unclear whether this had any impact on bringing about a sixth season.
It’s perhaps understandable that fans harbour doubts about this truly being the last season ever, having been led until recently to believe that season five was set to wrap up the fantasy series.
Lucifer showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have previously expressed gratitude to Netflix for allowing them to finish the show on their own terms, stating:
We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms.
Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!
Rumours began circulating about a potential sixth series following a report fro h TVLine back in March which revealed Ellis, and many of his co-stars, had finalised a new deal which cleared the way for a potential season six.
Ellis told TVLine at the time that he had found support for the show to be ‘ridiculously overwhelming’:
Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox.
[…] So I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.
For those yet unacquainted with the seemingly immortal show, Lucifer follows the adventures of the Devil himself, venturing beyond his hellish domain to help the LAPD tackle crime on Earth.
Ellis stars alongside Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and Rachael Harris.
Lucifer season five: part one lands on Netflix on August 21. The first four seasons are available to stream now.
