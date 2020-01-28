Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Will Finally Be On Netflix UK On March 28

brooklyn 99 season 6 NBC

Calling all Nine-Niners: Netflix has confirmed the sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be available to stream on March 28.

Toit! The news comes more than a year after season six first hit TV screens in January 2019, but until now we haven’t been able to binge-watch it like with all the other seasons.

Not to worry though, because in exactly two months we can do exactly that, with the streaming service finally catching up with the times and making it available for us to watch.

The official Twitter account for Netflix UK & Ireland made the announcement earlier today, writing: ‘you, for the last year: OK BUT WHAT ABOUT B99 s6?! us, finally: March 28.’

Hey, at least it acknowledged how much it had been dragging its feet. I mean, come on guys, an entire year?! We’ve all pretty much forgotten what happened.

In case you have forgotten, let me refresh your memories (WARNING: spoilers for season six ahead). The opening episode saw Holt rejected for the role of commissioner before spiralling into a deep depression after he lost out to John Kelly.

After ruining Jake and Amy’s honeymoon – and pulling off a wide range of beach attire, might I say – the newly married couple eventually encourage Holt to take a stand against Kelly’s outdated ways.

He was so committed to taking down Kelly he even teamed up with his nemesis, Madeline Wuntch (‘Wuntch time is over!’), who demotes Holt to a patrol officer after helping get Kelly arrested – because what are enemies for, hey?

The season also saw Terry pass the Lieutenant’s Exam and Gina leave the bullpen to become a successful internet celebrity (obviously), after deciding her talents would be better spent elsewhere. And how can we forget young Hitchcock and Scully?!

If two months seems too long to wait, don’t worry – season seven is hitting the small screen in just over a week. Well, if you live in the US it is anyway.

The news that the much-loved cop comedy would be returning to our screens was revealed by NBC in November, when the company announced its mid-season schedule.

And we’re not just being blessed with a usual 30-minute episode either. Nope, B99 is returning with a special hour-long episode – meaning more laughs, more of Charles and Jake’s bromance, and more of Hitchcock and Scully being, well, Hitchcock and Scully.

Noice!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season six will be on Netflix on March 28. Season 7 will be released in the US on February 6.