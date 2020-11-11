Netflix Confirms Emily In Paris Returning For Season 2 Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris is returning for a second season, and it’s très cool.

Lily Collins is set to return to her role as Emily Cooper, a confident young marketing executive, from Chicago in the US, who is sent to her company’s Parisian division to give them ‘an American take’ on thing.

Netflix announced the new season by sharing an exciting video of the cast reuniting on video call, with the tagline ‘duex is always better than un.’

You can check it out here:

Emily in Paris received mixed reviews after its release in September, after critics said it painted a glamourised, unrealistic vision of Paris. Collins and the team have, however, defended the show by pointing it Emily in Paris is supposed to be glamourised, because it’s through the eyes of someone who is discovering the beauty of the city for the first time.

Show creator Darren Star, who also made Sex and the City, said the programme was intended to be a ‘love letter to Paris through the eyes of this American girl who has never been there.’

‘The first thing she is seeing is the clichés because it’s from her point of view. I’m not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens. It’s a beautiful city, and I wanted to do a show that celebrated that part of Paris,’ he told the Hollywood Reporter.

Despite these criticisms, the show quickly became one of the most-watched Netflix originals of the year, thanks to its easy-to-digest escapism.

Although the streaming service gave no inclination as to when we can expect to see the second series on our screens, with the ongoing pandemic, it’s likely that it could take some time.

In the meantime, season one of Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix now, for all your viewing pleasure.