Netflix Confirms New Tiger King Episode Dropping In Two Days

The rumours are true: Netflix has confirmed the return of Tiger King for a special eighth episode – albeit, there’s a slight twist.
The streaming platform’s docuseries has evolved into somewhat of a phenomenon. You can’t move on social media without seeing clips, memes or mere mentions of its colourful, fascinating figures.
Last week, Jeff Lowe teased obsessives of the show by alleging a new episode was coming, despite other subjects having no idea of its existence. However, he wasn’t lying – Tiger King is coming back in two days, and it’s getting a lot of the gang back together.
Hosted by Community‘s Joel McHale, The Tiger King and I is an ‘aftershow’ of sorts, featuring never-before-seen interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.
According to McHale, the episode is ‘eye-opening and hopefully funny’. Jeff had prematurely announced a new episode last week, saying in a video to Justin and Kourtney Turner: ‘Thanks for watching our show. Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.’
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness tracks the fall of Joe Exotic, the eccentric former figurehead of GW Exotic Animal Park – a 16-acre zoo in Oklahoma, home to thousands of animals with a particular lean on tigers and lions. Throughout the series we see his loves, losses and conflicts – particularly with Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for lions and tigers.
Don’t expect to see either of them in the eighth episode: firstly, because Joe is in prison for animal abuse charges and his involvement in two murder-for-hire plots; and secondly, Carole has refused to take part, slamming Netflix for its ‘salacious and sensational’ take on her story (particularly the controversial disappearance of her late husband, Don Lewis, in 1997).
In a statement shared on her sanctuary’s website, Baskin slammed the filmmakers, writing:
When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive.
There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago.
Joe’s story isn’t done yet, though: the folks over at Investigation Discovery (ID) are working on Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, a true-crime special set to unravel more about the gun-toting, country-singing cat-lover, as well as take a closer look at the mythos behind Baskin’s late husband (no release date has been announced).
The Tiger King and I, a special eighth installment of Tiger King, will drop on Netflix on April 12.
