Warning: Contains Spoilers

Netflix Confirms Sex Education Will Return For Season 3 Netflix

Sex Education fans unite: the third season of the show is officially coming to Netflix, the streaming service confirmed today.

Netflix made the announcement on their UK & Ireland Twitter account this afternoon, February 10, urging their followers to ‘talk about sex baby, let’s talk about season 3’. Which is pretty catchy, I think you’ll all agree.

The streaming service posted a short video of Alistair Petrie, aka Mr Groff, walking through the Moordale High art exhibition – before he graces us with the news we’ve all been waiting for.

You can watch the video below:

As the actor walks through the halls of the school, its walls adorned with portraits of each of the cast members holding anything from a puppy to a skull, he talks us through his surroundings one picture at a time.

The video then shows Petrie stopping at the end of the corridor at a picture of Adam and Eric, who at the end of season two had just professed their love to each other, before stating: ‘the pièce de résistance, Eric and Adam. I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs.’

He continues:

Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season three, won’t you?

An announcement then pops up, the words ‘Sex Education Season Three Is Coming’ emblazoned across the screen. Eeeeek!

eric and adam kiss sex education Netflix

The news comes less than a month after the release of season two, all eight episodes of which are currently available to watch on Netflix.

Season two saw Otis lose his virginity – although not in the way we might have expected him to – Eric get a mysterious French boyfriend only to dump him when Adam revealed he had feelings for him, and Maeve attempt to form a relationship with her mum and little sister.

It also saw one of the most important TV moments ever, in the form of the bus scene where Aimee’s new group of friends come together to help her overcome her fear of getting on the bus, after she was sexually assaulted on it when a man masturbated on her weeks earlier.

Sex Education Bus Scene Netflix

The season explores Aimee’s trauma following the incident; although she initially appears to act blasé about the whole thing, only worrying whether she’ll be able to get the stain out of her favourite jeans, the viewer quickly becomes aware she isn’t coping.

Aimee starts to become increasingly uncomfortable around her boyfriend, eventually breaking things off with him, and walks to school every day in order to avoid the bus.

It’s not yet known what season three has in store for us, although judging by Mr Groff’s words there will definitely be a focus on Adam and Eric’s blossoming romance.

Let’s hope it has a happier ending than Otis and Maeve’s, hey.