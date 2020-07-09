Netflix Confirms Sixth And Final Season Of The Crown

The Crown Netflix

Netflix have confirmed there will be a sixth and final season of The Crown, bringing us more stiff upper lips, palace scandals and Princess Margaret drama.

Advert

There will be one more season with the brilliant Olivia Colman, with Imelda Staunton ready to ascend to the throne in season six.

Speaking about the need for a sixth season, writer and creator Peter Morgan said:

As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.

Advert

For those who are yet to become enthralled by this sweeping, beautifully shot drama, The Crown gives us a humanising portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II across a number of decades, offering a truly unique perspective on British historical events.

Following the various significant moments in her lengthy reign, this show also sees Queen Elizabeth as a wife, mother, sister and daughter; balancing duty with family life while making various difficult decisions along the way.

Even if you aren’t a monarchist, I can guarantee you will be swept away by some of the extraordinary performances, with public figures glimpsed only through newspapers and Christmas speeches shown to be nuanced and intriguing through the strength of Morgan’s writing.

The first two seasons saw Claire Foy play Queen Elizabeth as a young and rather shy woman, who ascends to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, at the age of just 56.

Coleman then stepped in for the fourth and upcoming fifth season, bringing a little more steeliness and maturity to the by then well-established Queen Elizabeth.

In the fifth season, we will see Staunton take up the coveted yet rather intimidating role, bringing her own take on the long standing monarch as she enters her later years.

Speaking about the role after it was announced earlier this year, Staunton said:

Advert

I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.

Netflix

Netflix have yet to announce an exact air date for season four, which will focus on the Royal family as they navigate the late 1970s and early 1980s. And it looks set to be an absolute belter.

Gillian Anderson will be joining the cast as the Iron Lady herself, the divisive Margaret Thatcher, whilst Emma Corrin is set to play one of the most beloved icons of the 20th century, Princess Diana.

You can catch the first three seasons of The Crown on Netflix now.