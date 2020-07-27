Netflix Confirms The Kissing Booth 3 Coming Next Year Netflix

Just days after The Kissing Booth 2 landed on Netflix, the streaming service has confirmed a third instalment is officially in the works.

And, with everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, and most films being forced to halt production for a good few months, you’d be forgiven for assuming the prospect of a third movie is in the distant, far away future.

However, it turns out The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly filmed at the same time as the second instalment, which is pretty much the best news I’ve heard all year.

So, with filming already complete, the third movie is already in post-production and is officially set for release on the streaming service in 2021.

Can I get a hallelujah over there in the back?!

Joey King (Elle), Jacob Elordi (Noah), Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Molly Ringwald will all return for the follow up.

The Kissing Booth didn’t get off to the best start among film critics, rating in at just 17% on the Tomatometer, but that didn’t stop it being hugely popular among Netflix subscribers, who quickly helped the romantic comedy rise to the top of the most re-watched original films of 2018.

Meanwhile, The Kissing Booth 2 has only been out a day, and it has already beaten its prequel by rating in at 30% on the Tomatometer. The only way is up, right?

The Kissing Booth follows Elle, a late-blooming high school student, who finds herself face-to-face with high school senior and bad lad Noah, when she signs up to run a kissing booth at the spring carnival.

Directed by Vince Marcello and produced by Ed Glauser, Andrew Cole-Bulgin, Vince Marcello and Michele Weisler, both The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2 follow many of the expected trials and tribulations of a coming-of-age romantic comedy, and it certainly has all the feel good factors you’d expect to be looking for.

Speaking at a live virtual event, Joel Courtney said it was the ‘hardest secret to keep,’ knowing they had already filmed the third film in its entirety before the second film had even been released yet.

The Kissing Booth 3 is officially in post-production now, which means we can expect a release on the streaming service sometime in 2021. For now, though, The Kissing Booth and The Kissing Booth 2 are available to stream on Netflix now for all your binge-watching pleasures.