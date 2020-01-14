unilad
Netflix Confirms You Will Return For Third Season

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 14 Jan 2020 15:13
If you’re anything like me and have already binged your way through stalking drama You season two, then I have some good news.

Joe Goldberg is up to his old tricks again and is officially coming back for a new season, Netflix has confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Netflix UK tweeted:

Breaking: You will return for a third season. As in, the show. Called You. Not *you*. You know?

Emma Rosemurgey

