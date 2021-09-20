Netflix Crowned Biggest Winner At The Emmys

Netflix

Netflix was the biggest winner at the Emmys last night, taking home all four major acting awards and the night’s biggest prize for best drama series.

While streaming services have won big at the awards show in recent years, Netflix has previously failed to break through despite having several critically acclaimed series under its belt.

That all changed last night, September 19, thanks to series four of The Crown, which swept more or less every drama category during the televised ceremony.

That included predictable wins for Josh O’Connor and Gillian Anderson for their portrayals of Prince Charles and Margaret Thatcher, as well as slightly more surprising victories for Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, who won in the Best Supporting Actor category many predicted would go to the late Michael K. Williams for his role in Lovecraft Country.

Also cleaning up was The Queen’s Gambit, which equalled The Crown‘s 11 wins triumphing over stiff competition in the best limited series category.

While AppleTV+ also had success in the comedy categories thanks to Ted Lasso, there’s no doubt the night belonged to Netflix, with the streaming service winning 44 awards in total – more than double its nearest competitor HBO, which took home 19 awards and failed to become the biggest winner for the first time in several years.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Disney+, with WandaVision winning no major awards despite 23 nominations, although The Mandalorian was among the biggest winners of the night, coming out on top in seven categories.