Netflix Drop Full Trailer For Sacha Baron Cohen Drama Trial Of The Chicago Seven

by : Mike Williams on : 23 Sep 2020 13:29
trial of the chicago seventrial of the chicago sevenNetflix

Netflix’s highly anticipated The Trial of the Chicago Seven has landed.

From the award-wining minds of Joel and Ethan Coen (The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men) comes aa film about the true story where seven men were charged with inciting a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention, which prompted the controversial and much publicised trial the following year.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Mark Rylance, the movie debuts on Netlix’s streaming service on 16 October.

Watch the trailer below:

