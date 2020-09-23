Netflix Drops Chilling New Trailer For The Haunting Of Bly Manor

haunting Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a truly bone chilling new trailer for upcoming horror series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

In a similar vein to The Haunting of Hill House – which was based on Shirley Jackson’s classic novel – Bly Manor will also draw inspiration from literature, and is loosely based on Henry James’s The Turning of the Screw.

The trailer begins with ominous images of children, looking out across a lake, placing a mask on an unseen face. We get more of a look at Bly Manor itself, a dark, sprawling mansion which looks set to be every bit as inhospitable as its predecessor.

Advert

You can watch the trailer for yourself below:

There’s a lot going on in this trailer, which has plenty in the way of glowing eyes, atmospheric mist and eerie graveyards. An ideal horror drama as spooky season rolls in.

According to the official Netflix synopsis:

Advert

Dead doesn’t mean gone. An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets in this gothic romance from the creator of The Haunting of Hill House.

From the producers of the almost unbearably scary The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve.

You can stream The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix from October 9.