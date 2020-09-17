Netflix Drops Chilling Trailer For True Crime Doc About Dad Who Killed His Family Netflix

A family murder is set to be revealled in the most personal way through social media posts and unseen home videos in an upcoming Netflix true crime story.

In 2018, Watts admitted to killing his pregnant wife and two daughters. His children were only three and four years old.

Watts’ wife Shanann and their two daughters were reported missing by Shanann’s friend after she failed to return any of her text messages. Chris went along with the story and claimed he didn’t know where his wife was. The two had been married for six years.

Three months after his family’s disappearance, Watts pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder.

Watch the trailer for American Murder below:

Watts was charged with five counts of first degree murder on August 21, eight days after his wife and daughters were reported missing. The 35-year-old received additional one count per child cited as ‘death of a child who had not yet attained 12 years of age and the defendant was in a position of trust’.

Despite pleading guilty to the murders, Watts was not given the death penalty at the request of Shanann’s family who didn’t want any more deaths to happen.

The show’s synopsis reads:

Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their deaths made headlines worldwide, it became clear that Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, wasn’t the man he appeared to be. Experience a gripping and immersive examination of the disintegration of a marriage.

American Murder: The Family Next Door drops on Netflix September 30.