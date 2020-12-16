Netflix Drops Chilling Trailer For True Crime Docuseries About Window-Crawler Serial Killer

Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno.

As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California… [T]his four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.