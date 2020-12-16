Netflix Drops Chilling Trailer For True Crime Docuseries About Window-Crawler Serial Killer
Netflix has just dropped a chilling trailer for an upcoming true crime docuseries about Richard Ramirez, a notorious serial killer best known as the Night Stalker.
Ramirez – who was executed for his crimes in 2013 – terrorised residents of Los Angeles and San Francisco in the summer of 1985, carrying out a series of seemingly indiscriminate sexual assaults and murders.
He killed men, women and children from various neighbourhoods and socioeconomic backgrounds, with the age of the victims ranging from six to 82.
Directed by Tiller Russell (The Last Narc), Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer uses a combination of first-person interviews, archival footage, reenactments, and original photographs to tell the story of the infamous murder investigation.
The synopsis for the four-part docuseries is as follows:
Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno.
As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California… [T]his four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer will be available to stream on Netflix from January 13, 2021.
