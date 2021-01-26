Netflix Drops Chilling Trailer For True Crime Docuseries The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel

PA

Netflix has dropped a chilling trailer for a new true-crime documentary series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

The series, which will launch next month, will be based on the happenings at The Cecil, dubbed ‘LA’s deadliest hotel’.

‘Go inside what some call LA’s deadliest hotel in the new docuseries Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on February 10,’ the streaming platform said in its announcement.

Watch the trailer here:

The hotel is notorious for the number of suicides that have taken place on its premises, as well as cases of missing people last seen on its premises.

The series will feature one of the hotel’s most prolific cases, the death of Elisa Lam, whose body was recovered from a water tank atop the Cecil Hotel in February 2013.

Elisa had been reported missing earlier that month. Maintenance workers only discovered her body when they were investigating complaints of problems with water pressure from guests at the hotel.

The circumstances surrounding her death have never been resolved, and are still a point of obsession for investigators.

Netflix

Following her disappearance, police released eerie CCTV footage of her last moments. She is seen getting into an elevator, pressing all the buttons, peering out into the hall, stepping back out the elevator and then disappearing off camera, leaving the lift’s doors opening and closing.

The series has been produced and directed by Joe Berlinger, who is also the name behind Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

Berlinger told Variety, ‘As a true crime documentarian, I was fascinated in 2013 when the elevator video of Elisa Lam went viral and legions of amateur detectives used the internet to try to solve the mystery of what happened to her, a 21-year-old Canadian tourist on her first trip to Los Angeles.’

He added:

So, when journalist Josh Dean, who is also a producer on the project, brought us his research into this case, we realised there was as an opportunity to do something different by not just telling the story of Elisa’s disappearance, but to create a series that explores a particular location’s role in encouraging or abetting crime — or the perception thereof.

Netflix

The hotel, which opened in 1927, has been a hotspot for strange deaths and violent occurrences. Serial killer Richard Ramirez, dubbed the ‘Night Stalker’, was a regular guest at the Cecil.

‘My past projects have leaned into individual crimes and criminals, but I have never explored the role a particular location has played in creating an environment in which multiple crimes seemingly take place over and over again. The fact that Elisa disappeared in a location that has a multi-decade history of crimes is what made her case fascinating to me,’ Berlinger said.

