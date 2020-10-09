Netflix Drops Chilling Trailer For Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for the second volume of Unsolved Mysteries, and it looks chilling.

The latest instalment is jam-packed with another six gripping episodes that promise to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Each episode will detail an old cases which has never been solved, as investigators look for clues and appeal for new information.



‘Why is it important to find out why a person died 25 years ago? People die all the time…’ the trailer asks.

‘I think it’s important for the family to know what happened to her.’

Unsolved Mysteries was rebooted on the streaming service earlier this year, after previously appearing on NBC and CBS between 1987 and 1999.

Following the release of the first six episodes, executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer said the team had received more than 1,500 tips, which led to around 50 potential leads on the cases mentioned.

In July, the FBI confirmed they had exhumed the body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks, whose body was found in a creek a month after he disappeared under ‘mysterious circumstances’ in 2004.

Brooks appeared on Volume 1 of the Netflix reboot, and the FBI later offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who has a tip that could lead to an arrest.

If you haven’t caught up, you’ve got just over a week to binge-watch them before Volume 2 drops on the streaming service on Monday, October 19.