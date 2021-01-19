unilad
Netflix Drops Explosive Trailer For Sex Work Crime Drama From Money Heist Creators

by : Emily Brown on : 19 Jan 2021 14:14
Netflix has released a new trailer for Sky Rojo, a crime drama from the creator of Money Heist, set to be released this March. 

Following the huge success of Money Heist, creator Alex Pina began work on the new series which tells the story of three sex workers on the run from the boss of a human trafficking cartel.

Asier Etxeandia, who plays the crime lord the three women nearly kill, described Sky Rojo as ‘like Charlie’s Angels, but far more punky’.

Check out the trailer below:

Production for Sky Rojo, which translates to Red Sky, was able to go ahead in Spain last year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Though there was a delay following the initial outbreak, filming was able to resume in July after creators quarantined the international cast, during which time they were fed with nothing but deliveries arranged by Netflix, the Financial Times reports.

Sky RojoSky RojoNetflix

Sky Rojo is one of a number of new Spanish originals created by Netflix, with Diego Avalos, Netflix Spain VP of original contents, telling Variety that Netflix’s ‘vocation is to go on exciting the world with the charisma, diversity and creativity of stories made in Spain, and contribute to maintaining Spanish fiction’s position as an international point of reference’.

Following the success of Money Heist and Netflix’s Spanish series Elite, Verónica Fernández, Netflix Spain director of contents, series, pointed out the country has ‘a strong culture, which is also highly diverse and creators are passionate, which can prove attractive abroad.’

Sky Rojo will arrive on Netflix on March 19. 

