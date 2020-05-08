Netflix Drops First Look At The Old Guard Adaptation
Netflix has teased a number of stills from its upcoming film The Old Guard, and it looks like it’s going to be pretty epic.
The streaming service shared several pictures on its official Twitter account, one of which showed actor Charlize Theron sporting a brunette pixie haircut for her role as Andromache of Scythia – or Andy, for short.
Starring alongside Theron are KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari and 12 Years a Slave’s Chiwetel Ejiofor.
The film, which stars Theron as an ancient and immortal warrior, is hitting the streaming service next month.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, Theron described her character Andy as having ‘lost faith’, and she thinks viewers will be able to relate to this.
The 44-year-old said:
It was important to feel the weight of thousands and thousands of years on her. The worst part for her is just feeling like she’s not doing anything. So what is the point, you know? She’s lost faith, not just in herself but in humanity. I think a lot of people can relate to that at this moment in time.
We go through periods in life where we just look at the world and go, Oh, my God… You just feel like you’re pushing a rock up a mountain.
Theron added that after she read screenplay by veteran comic book scribe Greg Rucka – which is adapted from his own novel series – she felt there was some ‘great potential to make this thing feel really very relevant’.
As well as that, it looks like it’ll be a good watch.
Following Theron’s role of Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde, I’m excited to see her kick ass once again.
The Old Guard will be available to stream on Netflix on July 10.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Charlize Theron, Netflix, The Old Guard
CreditsVanity Fair and 1 other
Vanity Fair
First Look at Charlize Theron’s Immortal Warrior in The Old Guard
Charlize Theron/Twitter