Netflix Drops First Trailer For Dolly Parton’s Christmas Movie

Not that we needed another reason to love Dolly Parton, but the trailer for her Christmas movie has just dropped and it looks super fun.

It was announced last month that Parton would be starring in the film, named Christmas On The Square, alongside Mamma Mia’s Christine Baranski, Think Like a Man’s Jenifer Lewis, and Treat Williams.

Following the news, Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming film on Twitter today, October 22.

Alongside the trailer it wrote, ‘Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, and 14 original songs are here to save Christmas. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square directed by Debbie Allen premieres November 22.’

The official synopsis for the upcoming festive film reads:

Regina Fuller (Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season.

For those of you who are fans of Dolly’s music, you’ll be overjoyed to know the music in Christmas On The Square has been created by the country music veteran.

This isn’t the only Christmas present she has in store for us; Dolly released a new album named A Holly Dolly Christmas that made its debut two weeks ago.

I’m sure my parents will be pleased to have two albums on repeat this Christmas – Dolly’s and Michael Bublé’s, of course.

Christmas On The Square drops on Netflix November 22.