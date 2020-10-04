Netflix Drops First Trailer For New Christmas Movie Jingle Jangle
‘Tis the season to be jolly! Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
While we’ve just entered the spookiest time of the year, it’s not too early to look forward to Christmas, especially with such festive treats on the horizon.
The streaming platform just dropped the first look at Jingle Jangle, described as a ‘wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event’.
Check out the first trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey below:
It comes from writer-director David E. Talbert and features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and This Day performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.
The official synopsis for the film reads:
Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.
But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy-winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.
Anika Noni Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Hugh Bonneville and Ricky Martin also star in the movie musical.
As well as Jingle Jangle, Netflix subscribers will be able to catch up with Kurt Russell’s Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2 on November 25, focusing more on Goldie Hawn’s Mrs. Claus and a ‘mysterious troublemaker who threatens to cancel Christmas forever’.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey will be available to stream on Netflix on November 13.
