Netflix Drops First Trailer For New Christmas Movie Jingle Jangle

Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.

But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy-winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.