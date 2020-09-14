Netflix Drops First Trailer For Sacha Baron Cohen Drama The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Netflix has just dropped a gripping teaser trailer for upcoming Sacha Baron Cohen drama, The Trial of the Chicago 7.
The upcoming legal drama follows a group of seven anti-Vietnam War activists who, in 1969, were charged with conspiracy in relation to charges of crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots.
Cohen, who can be seen sporting long ’60s style hair in the trailer, stars as Abbie Hoffman, co-founder of the Youth International Party and prominent leader within the Flower Power movement. Hoffman is remembered to this day as an icon within the anti-war movement.
You can watch the new teaser trailer below:
The official Netflix synopsis reads:
What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard.
The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.
Written and directed by Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network), The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast also includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch and Alex Sharp.
Meanwhile, Sacha Baron Cohen is set to make return with his infamous character Borat, having completed a sequel to the 2006 film.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 will arrive in select movie theatres from September and can be streamed on Netflix from October 16 onwards.
