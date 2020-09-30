Netflix Drops First Trailer For Terrifying New Horror His House Netflix

Halloween is just around the corner and there’s a whole host of spooky movies to get us in the mood, but Netflix is saving one of its most terrifying-looking films until the very last minute.

His House is the debut film of writer and filmmaker Remi Weekes, and after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January it’s set to arrive on the streaming service on October 30.

The trailer gives a chilling look at what’s in store, telling the story of a young refugee couple who make a harrowing escape from war-torn Sudan only to find their new home isn’t quite as welcoming as they might have hoped.

Check out the trailer below:

Starring Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith, His House sees the couple attempt to protect their home in a small English town from evil.

Discussing the film, per Collider, Weekes said:

Unlike traditional haunted house stories where the protagonist might be able to escape, our protagonists – two displaced asylum seekers – do not have the privilege to simply leave. Rather, they are stuck having to survive within their house.

His House Netflix

The director noted that the narratives of immigrants are often ‘flattened’, and said ethnic minorities ‘often have to perform as the ‘Good Immigrant’ to survive.’ With His House, Weekes said he wanted to ‘step away from these social commentaries and move into a space more psychological, emotional and personal.’

Dìrísù and Mosaku have been praised for their acting in the film, and the trailer promises a lot more incredible, intense performances to come.

His House will be available to stream on Netflix from October 30.