Netflix Drops First Trailer For Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace

PA/Netflix

Tyler Perry’s newest film A Fall From Grace is due to hit the Netflix screen January 17 and it looks pretty damn good.

The film is the first collaboration with Netflix for Perry, and will be the first film he’s released since opening his very own movie studios.

The thriller sees Grace Waters, played by Crystal Fox, fall in love after divorcing from her ex-husband. But her new love Shannon, played by Mehcad Brooks, isn’t quite the man she believed he was.

You can watch the full trailer here:

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram for the first time, Perry said:

I’m so excited to share with you the teaser trailer for my new film called A Fall From Grace. Another reason I’m so excited is that this is Crystal Fox’s first time playing the lead role in a movie (Hanna from The Haves And The Have Nots). Can you believe that?! After all these years?! Anyway, SHE KILLS IT! Y’all gotta see it. You will be guessing till the end. I promise, you won’t figure it out.

PA

Perry opened his own studios just last year and it’s said to be bigger than both Warner Bros., Disney and Paramount combined with it being a whopping 330 acres with 12 sound stages.

The actor, writer, comedian and filmmaker made history with the opening of his studios, as the first black American to own a major film studio outright.

Guests at the grand opening of the studios included huge names like Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson and Beyoncé.

PA

As well as being a super successful director and stuff, he’s a really charitable guy too.

Perry recently paid off a couples’ $14,000 hospital bill as they were stranded in a Mexican hospital.

Stephen Johnson and his fiancée Tori Austin, from Atlanta, were on a cruise when Stephen went into diabetic shock, which required immediate medical assistance and ended up as a three-day stint in the intensive care unit.

However, once Stephen had recovered, the couple were told they couldn’t leave until their bill – all $14,000 of it – was paid in full.

PA

The couples’ family set up a GoFundMe page to help get the pair home. According to TMZ, Perry saw their story on a local news outlet – being a fellow Atlantan – and decided to pay off their bill for them.

Recent reports have said that the 50-year-old megastar is looking to set up a homeless shelter for trafficked children and women who have been victims of domestic abuse.

Perry has previously spoken with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King about his hopes for the shelter, which he intends to incorporate into his enormous film studio complex:

Having a compound that is a beautiful place right here somewhere on this 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all of these wonderful things that allows them to re-enter society and then pay it forward again. That’s what I hope to do soon.

Not only is he great at making movies, he also seems like an all round great guy too. Hats off to Mr Perry!

You can watch A Fall From Grace on Netflix from January 17.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]