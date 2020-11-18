Netflix Drops First Trailer For Yorkshire Ripper True Crime Documentary Netflix

Netflix details how murderer Peter Sutcliffe forced women to live in fear in the first trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary The Ripper.

The trailer has dropped just days after Sutcliffe, who was known as the Yorkshire Ripper, died in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

The Ripper, which is set to be released next month, looks back at how Sutcliffe terrorised Britain by killing multiple women between 1975–1980.

See the trailer for the series below:

The four-part series details how police initially thought the murder of a sex worker was a one-off, but as more and more victims emerged they realised there was a serial killer on the loose.

Women were urged not to walk the streets alone, and one person featured in the documentary recalls how the killer ‘controlled us all’.

Interviews from senior police officers, journalists and family members who were involved and affected are all featured in the documentary, which is made by the same team behind Netflix’s Don’t F*ck With Cats.

Yorkshire Ripper PA Images

Those involved reflect on how the Yorkshire Ripper mislead police, and how the public was convinced the killer would never be caught. According to the BBC, Sutcliffe was interviewed a total of nine times during the course of the investigation but he continued to avoid arrest.

One person in the trailer says he was the ‘last person in the world that you’d have suspected’.

Sutcliffe was finally captured in 1981, when he was found guilty of the murder of 13 women as well as the attempted murder of seven women. He was sentenced to 20 concurrent life sentences.

The Ripper is set to arrive on Netflix on December 16.