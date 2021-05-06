Netflix Drops Mind-Bending New Trailer For Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 4, and it’s all about Eleven.

It’s been two years since we last saw our favourite Hawkins residents, and fans have been waiting with baited breath for news of any updates on when we can expect season 4 to hit our TV screens.

Now, in a new teaser posted to Twitter, Netflix has given us some more clues.

Check it out below:

The video shows a number of bald-headed kids playing children’s games in what appears to be a psychiatric ward. As an unknown man enters the ward, the video pans round to a closed door with he number 11 on it, behind which someone can be heard breathing heavily. The trailer ends with the man asking, ‘Eleven, are you listening?’

Today’s announcement comes a day after Netflix shared a creepy and cryptic teaser promising an imminent development, posting a YouTube video titled ‘HNL Control Room’ – a reference to the Hawkins National Laboratory.

The short clip showed a ring of old-school TV monitors displaying static noise, before each screen begins to flicker on and off while displaying strange and seemingly unconnected images.

Today’s announcement was confirmed in the description of the video, which read, ‘Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET.’

Of course, in Hawkins, nothing is ever as it seems, and fans were left puzzled as to the meaning behind the objects and CCTV footage they were able to make out from the TV displays, with many predicting that a full trailer could be coming soon.

Netflix

Season 4 of Stranger Things has been in the pipeline for a while now, with filming for the much-anticipated new episodes initially beginning all the way back at the start of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic scuppered plans, however, with production shut down in March 2020 and unable to restart until almost half a year later in September.

There’s still no confirmation as to when season 4 will be released, but Galen Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the show, revealed back in March that the cast were continuing to shoot intermittently because of pandemic restrictions, telling Collider, ‘There’s really no way to figure out when we’re gonna be wrapping.’

So while fans can’t wait to find out where the Byers family and Eleven are heading, and whether Hopper will make it back to Hawkins, it looks like we’re all going to have to sit tight for a little while longer.

