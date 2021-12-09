Netflix Drops New Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new trailer for Cobra Kai season four – and it’s coming before the year’s out.

Based on The Karate Kid, the fan-favourite show follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) three decades years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Advert 10

Alongside some fresh faces, Macchio and Zabka are both back, alongside Martin Kove’s villainous John Kreese, Mary Mouser as Sam LaRusso and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel. We can also expect to see Gianni DeCenzo’s Demetri and Jacob Bertrand’s Hawk, as well as Tanner Buchanan’s Robby Keene and Peyton List’s Tory.

Check it out:

Loading…

Previously teasing what to expect, Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Heald told Collider: ‘All I can say is it was really important for us to end season three the way we did with a kind of like ‘yeah!’ as a feeling as opposed to aww, where season two went.’

Advert 10

‘And we want to deliver on that feeling. We want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling. We want to make sure we’re delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs and fist bumps. It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger so we’re really, really proud of what we’re making so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everybody’s doing.’

As for when it’ll come to an end, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg earlier said there’s up to six seasons planned. ‘Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase so that it’s a story we can continue telling,’ he told TVLine.

‘We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favourite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

Advert 10

‘We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in season three], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going.’

Cobra Kai season four hits Netflix on December 31.