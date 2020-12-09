Netflix Drops New Trailer For Cobra Kai Season Three

Netflix

Netflix has dropped a brand-new trailer for Cobra Kai’s third season.

The show, set more than 30 years on from The Karate Kid, originally began its life on YouTube Red with two seasons. Earlier this year, amid its growing popularity online, the streaming platform acquired the distribution rights and got to work on a third season immediately.

Ahead of season three dropping shortly after the New Year, Netflix has given us a peek at what to expect after the chaotic brawl of the last episode.

Check out Cobra Kai’s newest trailer below:

The official synopsis reads, ‘Season three finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a precarious condition.’

It adds, ‘While Daniel (Ralph Macchio) searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese (Martin Kove) further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.’

By ‘precarious condition’, Miguel may be paralysed after being kicked off a balcony by Robby (Tanner Buchanan), taking a huge plunge as a result. Earlier first-look images appeared to show Robby serving time in a youth correctional facility after the fight.

For the uninitiated, Cobra Kai picks up 34 years after the All Valley Karate Tournament, reframing The Karate Kid from Johnny’s perspective as his rivalry with Daniel is rekindled. Every episode from the first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix now. A fourth season has already been commissioned, which is currently in production.

Cobra Kai’s third season is due to hit Netflix in January next year.