Netflix Drops New Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown’s Sherlock Holmes Spin-Off Enola Holmes
Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its star-studded Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Enola Holmes.
Featuring Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, the film will take viewers into the Enola Holmes Mysteries of Nancy Springer’s young adult novels.
Set in 19th century England, we’re set to follow Enola as she discovers her mother has disappeared, prompting her to leave school and become a ‘super-sleuth’.
Check out the newest trailer for Enola Holmes below:
Alongside Brown, Henry Cavill stars as her older brother – aka Sherlock Holmes himself. Other notable cast members include Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Susie Wokoma and Adeel Akhtar.
The official synopsis for Enola Holmes reads:
After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies.
Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.
The film is directed by Killing Eve’s Harry Bradbeer, who said in an interview with Total Film that ‘this isn’t a Sherlock Holmes movie… this is an Enola Holmes movie. And in this case, he’s actually with another pea in the pod, if you will, and you see a lot more warmth, kindness, and a humanity to Sherlock’.
Enola Holmes will be available to stream on Netflix on September 23.
Topics: Film and TV, Enola Holmes, Film, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Netflix, Now, Sherlock Holmes, streaming