Netflix Drops Official Trailer For The Christmas Chronicles 2 Netflix

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are back in the North Pole for the upcoming Christmas film, which is set to be released one month before the big day on November 25.

Russell will reprise his role of the straight-talking Santa Claus, who jumps straight back into action in the new trailer.

Check out the trailer below:

Russell’s real-life wife Hawn first made her appearance as Mrs Claus in a cameo appearance at the end of the first Christmas Chronicles film, though the sequel will see her play a much bigger part.

Netflix previously indicated the importance of Mrs Claus in the new film as it released a teaser saying: ‘It’s time for Mrs. Claus to get her due.’

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will also see the return of Kate Pierce, who featured in the first film but who has turned into a ‘cynical teenager’ over the years.

Kate is ‘unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas’, and the trailer reveals Kate and her brother Teddy are thrown into the North Pole through a wormhole while on holiday with their family.

Hunt For The Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison stars as Belsnickel, who attempts to steal the Christmas star and make it so the world forgets all about Santa, the North Pole and Christmas.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Netflix

With the help of the determined youngsters, some fast-moving reindeers and explosive cookies, the movie makes clear that the battle for Christmas has ‘never been bigger’.

Let’s just hope the good guys win!

The Christmas Chronicles 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from November 25.