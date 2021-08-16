Netflix Drops Teaser Photos Of Sex Education Season 3 And Fans Are All Asking The Same Thing

@NetflixUK/Twitter

Netflix has dropped a fresh look at Sex Education‘s highly-anticipated third season – and fans all have the same question.

After the second season’s cliffhanger all the way back in January 2020, we’re one month away from more trials and tribulations of Moordale Secondary School.

Earlier in June, the streaming platform revealed a first look at the cast in some snazzy uniforms. While we don’t have a full trailer yet – not even a teaser! – we’ve got some new images, presumably ahead of a proper glimpse. However, someone has been noticeably absent so far.

Season two closed with Otis (Asa Butterfield) confessing his feelings to Maeve (Emma Mackey) over voicemail – ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. I love you’ – only for it to be deleted by Isaac (George Robinson).

While we’ll catch up with the flaky couple, we’ve got some new faces coming to stir up some drama: Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs as Mr. Groff’s older brother; Girls star Jemima Kirke as the new headmistress; and Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student.

There’s also the regular cast members: Eric (Ncuti Gatwa); Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood); Adam (Connor Swindells); Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling); Ola (Patricia Allison); Lily (Tanya Reynolds); Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie); and Jean (Gillian Anderson).

While fans are excited, they’re all asking the same thing: where is Jean, and why isn’t she featuring in any of the teaser photos from the show? ‘Couldn’t care less about Otis’s sweaty moustache, show us pregnant Jean,’ one wrote. ‘One more post without Jean and I’m cancelling my Netflix subscription,’ another commented. ‘Look, you’re making me less and less interested the longer you hold out on Jean content,’ a third wrote.

In an interview with Collider last year, she didn’t give many details away. ‘Well, as we know, Jean is pregnant and she’s still pregnant when we find her again. And so we see that Jean is trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis,’ Anderson said.

Anderson also said discussions have taken place regarding where – and if – the show will go after the third season. ‘I think, given how much people are enjoying it, I don’t see why it wouldn’t but things change. Things are changing at Netflix daily, as we speak. And so at the end of the day, it’s nobody’s call but those guys at the top,’ she said.

Sex Education’s third season arrives on Netflix on September 17.