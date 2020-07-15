Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer For Snowpiercer Season 2 With Sean Bean Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a teaser trailer for the second season of Snowpiercer and has finally revealed who the infamous Mr Wilford is.

The television series – an adaption of the 2013 film of the same name directed by Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho – premiered in May this year and while it took on a similar plot to the movie, the show’s leads – including Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs – made it stand out from day one.

And now Sean Bean will be joining the star-studded cast, with The Lord of the Rings actor taking on the role of Wilford, the caretaker and creator of the Snowpiercer engine.

You can check out the teaser below:

The official Twitter account for Netflix UK & Ireland shared the short trailer earlier this morning, July 15, alongside the caption: ‘Snowpiercer S2 is coming down the track (sorry) starring Sean Bean himself (!) – here’s a teaser to prove it.’

At the start of the trailer, the audience is only treated to Bean’s voice-over. Then, we get glimpses of his character’s cane, suit and heavy coat, building the suspense of who the villain might be – for those who haven’t already clocked his voice.

In fact, it’s not until the final seconds of the teaser that we actually see Bean in the role of Wilford, looking menacingly off-camera and stating: ‘I’m back, and I’ve come to take what’s mine.’

sean bean snowpiercer Netflix

Now, for those of you who haven’t watched the first season, it follows the passengers of the Snowpiercer – a gigantic, constantly moving train that circles the globe carrying the remaining few members of humanity seven years after the world became a frozen wasteland.

Built by billionaire Wilford, the train consists of 1001 carriages separated by class, with its passengers fighting against the strictly imposed social hierarchy and unbalanced allocation of limited resources.

The second season is expected to focus on Bean in a position of power, therefore posing a threat to the show’s lead characters and putting a spanner in the works.

snowpiercer Netflix

That’s pretty much all we know about it though – and even that’s just an assumption based off the teaser trailer – so we’ll just have to wait for more updates for the time being.

The release date for Snowpiercer season two is yet to be announced.