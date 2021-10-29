Netflix Drops The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for season two of The Witcher, ‘o valley of plenty’.
Based on the game series and Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, the next highly-anticipated chapter of Geralt of Rivia’s quest sees more monsters lie on the horizon for Henry Cavill’s beast-slaying Witcher in the first teaser for season two.
Check out the teaser trailer below:
Cavill will return as Geralt, alongside Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. There’s newcomers too, such as Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju.
The Man of Steel actor dropped a first look at Geralt’s new armour in an Instagram post last year with the caption:
‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them.
The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’ – From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski.
More than 76 million households reportedly dived into The Witcher’s first season in 2019. While some took issue with the converging timelines, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich confirmed to The Wrap that now the characters have intersected, ‘we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way’.
She added: ‘When I talk about The Witcher, I always talk about how these three characters come together – Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer – they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me.’
In July last year, Netflix also announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series set 120 years before Geralt of Rivia, when ‘the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be’.
The Witcher season two premieres December 17 on Netflix.
