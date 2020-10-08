unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Netflix Drops Trailer For David Fincher’s First Film In Six Years, Mank

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 08 Oct 2020 17:14
Netflix Drops Trailer For David Fincher's First Film In Six YearsNetflix Drops Trailer For David Fincher's First Film In Six YearsNetflix

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer of Mank; David Fincher’s first movie since Gone Girl.

Starring Gary Oldham and Amanda Seyfried, Mank travels back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, following the story of screenwriter Herman ‘Mank’ Mankiericz.

Advert

‘1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles,’ the synopsis for Mank reads.

Check out the eagerly anticipated trailer here:

The black and white movie is stripped back, as Fincher uses impressive contemporary techniques to whisk viewers back by around 90 years to the Hollywood of old.

Advert

Mank is a Netflix film, however it does have a cinema release date scheduled for sometime in November of this year. It is then due to land on the streaming service on December 4.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now

 