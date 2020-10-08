Netflix Drops Trailer For David Fincher’s First Film In Six Years, Mank

Netflix Drops Trailer For David Fincher's First Film In Six Years Netflix

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer of Mank; David Fincher’s first movie since Gone Girl.

Starring Gary Oldham and Amanda Seyfried, Mank travels back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, following the story of screenwriter Herman ‘Mank’ Mankiericz.

‘1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles,’ the synopsis for Mank reads.

Check out the eagerly anticipated trailer here:

The black and white movie is stripped back, as Fincher uses impressive contemporary techniques to whisk viewers back by around 90 years to the Hollywood of old.

Mank is a Netflix film, however it does have a cinema release date scheduled for sometime in November of this year. It is then due to land on the streaming service on December 4.