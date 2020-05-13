Netflix has just released the first official trailer for Japanese horror series Ju-On: Origins, and it looks terrifying.

Advert

Ju-On: Origins, a new series coming from The Grudge franchise, is set to land on Netflix on July 3 this year, and is the first original series to follow on from the beloved horror films.

So far, it’s unclear whether the series will have any bearing on the four films, or whether it will take on a timeline and story entirely of its own.

Netflix Drops Trailer For First Japanese Horror Series Ju-On: Origins Netflix

The synopsis for the horror series reads:

Advert

The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation. In the Netflix Original Series Ju-On: Origins, the story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?

Though the timeline may be initially confusing, the Ju-On series began with two short films, Katasumi (In A Corner) and 4444444444 (Ten Fours), which were followed by the straight-to-video films Ju-On: The Curse and Ju-On: The Curse 2, then subsequently Ju-On: The Grudge and Ju-On: The Grudge 2.

Netflix Drops Trailer For First Japanese Horror Series Ju-On: Origins Netflix

They were then followed by Ju-On: Black Ghost and Ju-On: White Ghost, both of which were released in theatres in 2009, as well as Ju-On: The Beginning of the End, Ju-On: The Final Curse, and 2016’s Sadako vs. Kayako.

There is, of course, also the four American feature films, The Grudge, The Grudge 2, The Grudge 3 and The Grudge (reboot).

With a fair few films already in the Ju-On backstory, all should become clear in just two months’ time with the new Netflix series.

Ju-On: Origins is set to land on Netflix on July 3.