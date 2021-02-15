Netflix Drops Trailer For Funeral Home Reality Show Buried By The Bernards

Netflix

Netflix has dropped a trailer for its new funeral home reality show Buried by the Bernards.

As per the platform’s synopsis, the series ‘follow the Bernards as they manage their unconventional Memphis funeral home with lots of family dram-edy and laughter on the side.’

At a time when death is at the forefront of the world’s news cycles, Buried by the Bernards looks to put a light touch on the morbid side of life with a host of energetic, hilarious personalities.

Check out the trailer for Buried by the Bernards below:

Deja Bernard, the family’s eldest daughter, told The Oprah Magazine: ‘When you think of reality TV, you think of drama. We’re not like that. Even though it was a huge blessing to get this show, it doesn’t take away from us. We’re still the same loving Bernard family. When families come in, we’re still going to love you and cherish you. Nothing is going to change.’

The series was filmed from 2019 to early 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic saw deaths increase – in turn, this kept their business busy.

Deja added: ‘Now, everyone is able to use that drive-through window and practice social distancing while still being together. That drive-through window has come in handy. I hate it so much, but we’re getting business because of it.’

It’s already attracting positive reviews, with Vulture writing: ‘I can’t deny that all the aghast feelings I had at the outset of Buried by the Bernards had been transmuted by the end of the series… so much of this year has been an exercise in laughing amid death. It’s nice to spend some time with a family who are really good at it.’

Buried by the Bernards is available to stream on Netflix now.