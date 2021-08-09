Netflix Drops Trailer For Hill House Creator’s New Terrifying Series

Netflix

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass.

Flanagan first kicked off his horror anthology on the streaming platform with The Haunting of Hill House, followed up with last year’s Bly Manor. However, this series isn’t a third chapter of the Haunting story – it’s something brand-new altogether, not based on any short stories or novels.

Midnight Mass revolves around a community that ‘experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival’, according to Netflix’s synopsis.

The show stars Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco and Samantha Sloyan, as well as Haunting alumni Henry Thomas and Rahul Kohli.

Preparations for the show actually began back in December 2019, but production was temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, later restarted with a host of safety measures.

‘It has been an extraordinary, unprecedented production, and I cannot be prouder of this amazing cast and crew. In fact – and I do not say this lightly – this has been the best production experience of my career,’ Flanagan wrote after announcing the show had wrapped production.

‘I kept in regular contact with the cast and crew during lockdown. When talk turned to resuming production, it became clear that we might be one of the very first shows to attempt it. There was no playbook. This was completely uncharted territory.

‘Our COVID safety protocols were thorough, scientific, and strictly enforced. Our precautions paid off – we did not miss a single day of production, and unlike a lot of other shows, we did not shut down once. Not one time. 83 shooting days, without interruption.

‘Our cast and crew demonstrated remarkable respect, caution, and care for each other on a daily basis, choosing to protect each other with their behaviour, both on set and off. KN95 masks, face shields and hand sanitation became a way of daily life.’

Flanagan also wrote that Midnight Mass is the ‘most personal story I’ve ever told… I’ve been reluctant to direct a whole season again after HILL HOUSE, but I’m so glad I did in this case. I am so lucky to have worked with this cast and crew’, he continued.

‘2020 was a year of unprecedented awfulness on planet Earth. In the scheme of things, it feels like a television show doesn’t really matter. But I feel so lucky to have worked with the amazing people I worked with, and to have gone through this experience with them all.’

Midnight Mass will premiere on Netflix on September 24.