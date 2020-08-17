Netflix Drops Trailer For Millie Bobby Brown’s Sherlock Holmes Spin-Off
Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Millie Bobby Brown’s Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Enola Holmes.
While Sherlock’s story has been told time and again, Enola Holmes will give viewers a new insight into the world of detective work based on the Nancy Springer books.
The film follows the adventures of Enola (Bobby Brown) after she escapes finishing school to search for her missing mother.
The Stranger Things actor stars as the younger sister of the renowned detective Sherlock, who is played by The Witcher star Henry Cavill.
Netflix announced the trailer with a fitting caption, which itself takes a bit of work to figure out, reading: ‘alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.’
While it isn’t too hard to recognise the first two words as ‘Enola Holmes’, the second two are a bit more of a struggle. Don’t worry, though, because I’ve done the work for you and it turns out it’s actually a release date: September 23.
The film has a star-studded cast, featuring the likes of Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Susie Wokoma and Adeel Akhtar alongside Bobby Brown and Cavill.
A synopsis reads:
After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies.
Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.
Harry Bradbeer, known for his work on Killing Eve, directed the film, which was written by His Dark Materials’ Jack Thorne.
Bradbeer expressed his hopes to bring a ‘fresh approach’ to the detective series, telling TotalFilm, per Games Radar:
There was the fact that there was a sister that people probably hadn’t considered existed.
That automatically brings the whole feminist stance and a feminist angle on the Holmes story, which was particularly interesting to me, as Holmes was thought of as being someone who was a little bit of a misogynist.
Hopefully the new film will do justice for the much-loved detective stories!
Enola Holmes will be available to stream on Netflix from September 23.
