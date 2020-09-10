Netflix Drops Trailer For New Adam Sandler Film From Little Nicky Director

Netflix

Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for Adam Sandler’s new movie, Hubie Halloween.

Advert

The comedy, which also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Tim Meadows, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, and Karan Brar, reunites Sandler with Little Nicky director Steven Brill.

Brill has worked with Sandler many times across of the actor’s expansive career, directing Mr Deeds and Netflix’s The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler.

Check out the trailer for their latest collaboration here:

Advert

‘Good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois (Sandler) finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween,’ the synopsis for the movie reads.

Last summer, on August 29, Sandler took to Twitter to announce filming had come to a wrap and he thanked Massachusetts for its hospitality while they filmed there.

‘Last day of shooting Hubie Halloween,’ he wrote at the time. Thanks for all the hospitality this summer, Massachusetts. It was a blast. Have a great Labour Day weekend and see you next time.’

Hubie Halloween is set to land on Netflix on October 7, but in the meantime, there’s plenty of Sandler-Brill collabs to keep you entertained.