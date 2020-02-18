Netflix Drops Trailer For New All-Star Show I Am Not Okay With This Netflix

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for I Am Not Okay With This, a new series from the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F***ing World.

The show is set to arrive on the streaming service on February 26 and, after being treated to a teaser a couple of weeks ago, Netflix fans can now get a good look at what’s in store with the full-length trailer.

The series looks to have all the teen angst of The End of the F***ing World combined with the supernatural elements of Stranger Things, so chances are it’s going to take the world by storm.

Check out the trailer here:

I Am Not Okay With This is based on Charles Forsman’s 2017 graphic novel of the same name. The trailer introduces us to Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a high school student dealing with the trials and tribulations of friends, relationships and family.

Of course, all of this is made even more complicated when she discovers she has the power of telekinesis.

The trailer opens with a shot of Sydney covered in blood and running away from police cars and their lights flashing, suggesting the series is no stranger to dark storylines.

The teen can later be seen panicking as she unintentionally makes walls shake and bowling balls fly into the air.

Lillis stars alongside Wyatt Oleff, who plays Stanley Barber in the new show. The pair also starred together in the horror film IT.

The series also stars The Good Wife’s Sofia Bryant, Episodes actor Kathleen Rose Perkins and Greenleaf’s Zachary S Williams.

I Am Not Okay With This will arrive on Netflix on February 26.